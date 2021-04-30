Which institution holds the most shares in Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)

49 institutions hold shares in Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP), with 3.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.10% while institutional investors hold 21.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.19M, and float is at 15.25M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 17.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 1.45 million shares valued at $11.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the CPLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 0.46 million shares valued at $3.7 million to account for 2.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.44 million shares representing 2.42% and valued at over $3.57 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.87 million.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) is 55.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.48 and a high of $12.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPLP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.31% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.59, the stock is 10.55% and 16.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 49.93% off its SMA200. CPLP registered 26.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20.

The stock witnessed a 12.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.38%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.74% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Product Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $37.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.