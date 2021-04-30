Which institution holds the most shares in DTE Energy Company (DTE)

944 institutions hold shares in DTE Energy Company (DTE), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 74.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.00M, and float is at 192.32M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 74.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares valued at $2.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.15% of the DTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 21.15 million shares valued at $2.57 billion to account for 10.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 14.69 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $1.78 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 14.01 million with a market value of $1.7 billion.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is 14.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.39 and a high of $141.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DTE stock was last observed hovering at around $136.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.98% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.77% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.93% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.56, the stock is 1.80% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 13.73% off its SMA200. DTE registered 30.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.89.

The stock witnessed a 4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.24%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $27.10B and $12.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.06% and -1.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DTE Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $2.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at DTE Energy Company (DTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muschong Lisa A., the company’s VP, Corp Sec & Chief of Staff. SEC filings show that Muschong Lisa A. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $120.67 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2667.0 shares.

DTE Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Thomas David A (Director) bought a total of 395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $126.56 per share for $49991.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2068.0 shares of the DTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Rolling Mark C. (VP Controller & CAO) disposed off 2,389 shares at an average price of $124.45 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 11,000 shares of DTE Energy Company (DTE).

DTE Energy Company (DTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 12.76% up over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is 12.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.11% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.