Which institution holds the most shares in MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)

1,306 institutions hold shares in MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.22% while institutional investors hold 92.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.82M, and float is at 45.77M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 85.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.75 million shares valued at $7.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the MELI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.89 million shares valued at $4.83 billion to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 2.47 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $4.14 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $3.91 billion.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is -5.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $570.01 and a high of $2020.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MELI stock was last observed hovering at around $1622.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -33.77% off its average median price target of $1970.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $2500.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -47.74% lower than the price target low of $1075.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1588.23, the stock is 1.24% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 11.42% off its SMA200. MELI registered 163.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,530.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,574.98.

The stock witnessed a 11.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.90%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has around 15546 employees, a market worth around $77.35B and $3.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 237.55. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.63% and -21.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MercadoLibre Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.20% in year-over-year returns.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aguzin Alejandro Nicolas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aguzin Alejandro Nicolas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $1213.32 per share for a total of $7.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4315.0 shares.

MercadoLibre Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Calemzuk Emiliano (Director) sold a total of 120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $1128.50 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 shares of the MELI stock.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 46.08% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 78.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.03% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.