Which institution holds the most shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

239 institutions hold shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.93% while institutional investors hold 81.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.78M, and float is at 29.45M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 77.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 million shares valued at $177.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.03% of the CASH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.07 million shares valued at $75.56 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.72 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $62.89 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $56.33 million.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) is 36.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.09 and a high of $51.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CASH stock was last observed hovering at around $50.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.05% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.56% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.74, the stock is 7.84% and 8.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 53.07% off its SMA200. CASH registered 161.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.55.

The stock witnessed a 9.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.02%, and is 10.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) has around 1015 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $283.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.98% and -2.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $114.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hajek Douglas J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hajek Douglas J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $47.01 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16181.0 shares.

Meta Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Sharett Anthony M. (EVP Chief Legal&Comp, Corp Sec) sold a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $46.18 per share for $78506.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17604.0 shares of the CASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Pharr Brett L. (Co-Pres & Chief Oper Off of MB) disposed off 2,343 shares at an average price of $46.29 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 19,483 shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH).

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 18.70% up over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is 58.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.7% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.58.