Which institution holds the most shares in STERIS plc (STE)

894 institutions hold shares in STERIS plc (STE), with 306.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 92.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.33M, and float is at 84.90M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 92.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.03 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.57% of the STE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.69 million shares valued at $1.46 billion to account for 9.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 6.59 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $1.25 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $688.09 million.

STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is 12.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.66 and a high of $216.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STE stock was last observed hovering at around $210.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $222.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.4% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.85% higher than the price target low of $217.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $212.99, the stock is 4.25% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 17.77% off its SMA200. STE registered 45.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $182.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $185.15.

The stock witnessed a 12.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.41%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

STERIS plc (STE) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $17.97B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.32 and Fwd P/E is 30.44. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.61% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

STERIS plc (STE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STERIS plc (STE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STERIS plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.79 with sales reaching $874.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

STERIS plc (STE) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at STERIS plc (STE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Madsen Julia, the company’s Senior VP, Life Sciences. SEC filings show that Madsen Julia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $215.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4641.0 shares.

STERIS plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Madsen Julia (Senior VP, Life Sciences) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $210.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4641.0 shares of the STE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Madsen Julia (Senior VP, Life Sciences) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $202.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 4,641 shares of STERIS plc (STE).