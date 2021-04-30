Which institution holds the most shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA)

4 institutions hold shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA), with 72.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.14% while institutional investors hold 1.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.82M, and float is at 21.41M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 0.33% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) is 8.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.40 and a high of $20.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAPA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $18.58, the stock is 3.23% and 2.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 2.97% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.08.

The stock witnessed a 10.53% In the last 1 month and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has around 372 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $289.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.05. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.29% and -10.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.50% this year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mallard Holdco, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $14.06 per share for a total of $135.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86.43 million shares.