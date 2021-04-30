Which institution holds the most shares in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)

307 institutions hold shares in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 102.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.81M, and float is at 31.85M with Short Float at 11.65%. Institutions hold 98.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.17 million shares valued at $188.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.76% of the GBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.42 million shares valued at $124.58 million to account for 10.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.74 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $99.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.62% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $91.01 million.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is 31.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.22 and a high of $50.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBX stock was last observed hovering at around $48.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.47% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.24% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.98, the stock is 4.71% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 34.59% off its SMA200. GBX registered 181.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.12.

The stock witnessed a 1.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.49%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 195.84 and Fwd P/E is 19.93. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.24% and -4.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $476.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FURMAN WILLIAM A, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that FURMAN WILLIAM A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $43.85 per share for a total of $2.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that FURMAN WILLIAM A (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $43.73 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the GBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Centurion Alejandro (EVP and President, GMO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $44.06 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 49,722 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is 57.73% higher over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is 388.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.67% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.66.