Which institution holds the most shares in TrueBlue Inc. (TBI)

247 institutions hold shares in TrueBlue Inc. (TBI), with 837.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 98.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.49M, and float is at 34.79M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 96.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.5 million shares valued at $102.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.50% of the TBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.07 million shares valued at $75.98 million to account for 11.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.7 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $50.45 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $31.32 million.

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is 50.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.30 and a high of $29.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.0% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -22.3% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.13, the stock is 20.56% and 27.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 51.06% off its SMA200. TBI registered 78.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.94.

The stock witnessed a 29.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.53%, and is 25.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $969.36M and $1.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.55. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.70% and -5.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.10%).

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueBlue Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $439.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -348.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.70% in year-over-year returns.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Owen Taryn R, the company’s EVP, President – PeopleReady. SEC filings show that Owen Taryn R sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $21.05 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61057.0 shares.

TrueBlue Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that COOPER STEVEN C (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $20.48 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the TBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Schweihs Carl (EVP, President – PeopleMgmt) disposed off 5,502 shares at an average price of $21.40 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 30,158 shares of TrueBlue Inc. (TBI).

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 56.88% up over the past 12 months. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is 7.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.25% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.