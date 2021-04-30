Which Institutions Own Shares In MasTec Inc. (MTZ)?

495 institutions hold shares in MasTec Inc. (MTZ), with 18.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.88% while institutional investors hold 114.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.28M, and float is at 55.63M with Short Float at 9.62%. Institutions hold 85.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.91 million shares valued at $470.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.31% of the MTZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.77 million shares valued at $393.44 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 4.17 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $284.06 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $207.6 million.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is 54.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.17 and a high of $103.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $103.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.57% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -40.71% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.53, the stock is 6.36% and 12.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 60.75% off its SMA200. MTZ registered 178.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.84.

The stock witnessed a 16.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.48%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $7.57B and $6.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.01 and Fwd P/E is 19.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.78% and 1.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MasTec Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $1.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at MasTec Inc. (MTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Csiszar Ernst N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Csiszar Ernst N sold 1,564 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $91.01 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

MasTec Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Csiszar Ernst N (Director) sold a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $89.92 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26564.0 shares of the MTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Apple Robert E (COO) disposed off 16,422 shares at an average price of $95.83 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 158,052 shares of MasTec Inc. (MTZ).

MasTec Inc. (MTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 105.02% up over the past 12 months. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 170.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.55% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.52.