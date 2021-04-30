Which Institutions Own Shares In MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)?

280 institutions hold shares in MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), with 5.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.88% while institutional investors hold 93.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.34M, and float is at 69.31M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 86.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.7 million shares valued at $408.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.20% of the MXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.05 million shares valued at $269.42 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 4.53 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $172.84 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $129.0 million.

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is 1.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $44.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MXL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.62% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.51% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.68, the stock is 5.49% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 26.37% off its SMA200. MXL registered 104.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.31.

The stock witnessed a 18.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.91%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has around 1420 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $478.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.01. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.21% and -12.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MaxLinear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $203.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -381.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 71.60% year-over-year.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider Activity

A total of 176 insider transactions have happened at MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEENDRIPU KISHORE, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that SEENDRIPU KISHORE sold 8,908 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $35.35 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

MaxLinear Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that SEENDRIPU KISHORE (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 8,908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $34.90 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the MXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, SEENDRIPU KISHORE (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 8,909 shares at an average price of $35.80 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 595,970 shares of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is trading -27.96% down over the past 12 months. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is 88.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.61% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.99.