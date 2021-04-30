Which Institutions Own Shares In ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)?

171 institutions hold shares in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.65% while institutional investors hold 85.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.53M, and float is at 121.39M with Short Float at 8.33%. Institutions hold 83.29% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 million shares valued at $90.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the VRAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 18.66 million shares valued at $71.28 million to account for 11.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 17.85 million shares representing 11.10% and valued at over $68.2 million, while Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds 8.10% of the shares totaling 13.02 million with a market value of $49.75 million.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is 29.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $7.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.24% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -64.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.93, the stock is 11.98% and 9.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 28.63% off its SMA200. VRAY registered 155.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2586.

The stock witnessed a 13.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.35%, and is 10.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $768.64M and $57.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.61% and -33.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.60%).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $13.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Drake Scott William, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Drake Scott William bought 155,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.66 million shares.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 33.01% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.8% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.34.