Which Institutions Own Shares In Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)?

240 institutions hold shares in Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX), with 242.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 111.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.71M, and float is at 55.37M with Short Float at 15.57%. Institutions hold 111.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.35 million shares valued at $106.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.58% of the ZGNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cadian Capital Management, LLC with 5.27 million shares valued at $105.37 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.67 million shares representing 8.38% and valued at over $93.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.37% of the shares totaling 4.11 million with a market value of $82.22 million.

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) is -4.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.20 and a high of $32.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.69% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 23.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.05, the stock is -1.42% and -5.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -10.77% off its SMA200. ZGNX registered -33.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.43.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.52%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $13.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.73% and -41.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.40%).

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zogenix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.02 with sales reaching $12.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 550.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 887.20% in year-over-year returns.

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARNER CAM L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARNER CAM L bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $20.13 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16000.0 shares.

Zogenix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that TANNENBAUM RENEE P (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $20.74 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32872.0 shares of the ZGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Farfel Gail M (EVP/Chief Development Officer) disposed off 2,573 shares at an average price of $28.21 for $72584.0. The insider now directly holds 5,048 shares of Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX).

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 17.43% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 6.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.05% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.96.