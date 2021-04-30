Who are the Institutional Holders in A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)?

213 institutions hold shares in A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), with 3.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 88.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.63M, and float is at 63.25M with Short Float at 3.65%. Institutions hold 83.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Summit Partners, L.P. with over 9.56 million shares valued at $91.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.43% of the ATEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 7.69 million shares valued at $75.83 million to account for 10.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.53 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $54.53 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 4.36 million with a market value of $43.04 million.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is -10.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.44% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -5.18% and -6.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 3.38% off its SMA200. ATEN registered 19.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.98.

The stock witnessed a -4.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.59%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $657.02M and $225.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.69. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.02% and -25.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $56.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 195.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COCHRAN ROBERT D, the company’s EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration. SEC filings show that COCHRAN ROBERT D sold 3,390 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $9.63 per share for a total of $32646.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that COCHRAN ROBERT D (EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration) sold a total of 2,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $9.87 per share for $22652.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, COCHRAN ROBERT D (EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration) disposed off 2,381 shares at an average price of $9.34 for $22239.0. The insider now directly holds 275,362 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading 18.16% up over the past 12 months. Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is -8.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.89% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.