Who are the Institutional Holders in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)?

179 institutions hold shares in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.81% while institutional investors hold 88.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.77M, and float is at 29.71M with Short Float at 4.85%. Institutions hold 84.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.58 million shares valued at $39.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the BZH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 2.18 million shares valued at $33.01 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.66 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $25.15 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $23.72 million.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is 43.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.29 and a high of $22.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BZH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -28.24% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.80, the stock is 4.40% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 40.25% off its SMA200. BZH registered 201.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.11.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.52%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has around 1063 employees, a market worth around $669.70M and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 246.58% and -2.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $552.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salomon Robert L., the company’s former EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Salomon Robert L. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $19.93 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Salomon Robert L. (former EVP and CFO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $21.02 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the BZH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Salomon Robert L. (former EVP and CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.80 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 188,601 shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH).

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 153.58% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 109.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.26% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.