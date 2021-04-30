Who are the Institutional Holders in Cactus Inc. (WHD)?

260 institutions hold shares in Cactus Inc. (WHD), with 348.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 90.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.46M, and float is at 47.36M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 89.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.31 million shares valued at $138.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the WHD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.42 million shares valued at $115.23 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.76 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $98.0 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $66.48 million.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is 17.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.70 and a high of $39.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $30.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.45% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -13.41% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.62, the stock is 3.47% and -1.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.37% off its SMA200. WHD registered 68.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.14.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.51%, and is 9.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 660 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $348.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.53 and Fwd P/E is 25.39. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.30% and -21.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $80.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCGOVERN MICHAEL Y sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $30.55 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15260.0 shares.

Cactus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that ODONNELL JOHN A (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $30.55 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15260.0 shares of the WHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Rosenthal Gary L (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $30.55 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 22,093 shares of Cactus Inc. (WHD).