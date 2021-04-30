Who are the Institutional Holders in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)?

588 institutions hold shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR), with 719.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 102.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.02M, and float is at 49.12M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 101.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.14 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.34% of the RNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.96 million shares valued at $822.75 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 2.41 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $400.41 million, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $397.85 million.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.90 and a high of $201.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNR stock was last observed hovering at around $170.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.19% off its average median price target of $189.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.55% off the consensus price target high of $209.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.04% lower than the price target low of $166.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.06, the stock is -2.02% and 0.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.02% off its SMA200. RNR registered 9.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $166.06.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.26%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has around 604 employees, a market worth around $8.22B and $5.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.21 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.42% and -17.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.51 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.70% in year-over-year returns.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ODonnell Kevin, the company’s Pres & Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ODonnell Kevin sold 11,748 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $167.29 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that BRANAGAN IAN D (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $200.00 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50623.0 shares of the RNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Dutt Aditya (President, Ventures) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 54,296 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR).

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 47.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.92% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.