Who are the Institutional Holders in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)?

337 institutions hold shares in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), with institutional investors hold 37.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.16M, and float is at 136.24M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 37.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.29 million shares valued at $259.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.40% of the SQM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.24 million shares valued at $257.04 million to account for 4.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 1.82 million shares representing 1.51% and valued at over $89.27 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $78.82 million.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is 7.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.28 and a high of $60.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $54.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.57% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.71% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.80, the stock is -1.83% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 19.84% off its SMA200. SQM registered 128.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.78.

The stock witnessed a -1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.38%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 5507 employees, a market worth around $14.42B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.48 and Fwd P/E is 31.64. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.35% and -13.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $498.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading 219.90% up over the past 12 months. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is 36.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -137.91% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.92.