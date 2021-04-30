Who are the Institutional Holders in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF)?

236 institutions hold shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), with 5.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.85% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.26M, and float is at 32.68M with Short Float at 11.11%. Institutions hold 82.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.86 million shares valued at $150.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.47% of the CHEF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.87 million shares valued at $99.49 million to account for 10.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.22 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $57.14 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $40.79 million.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) is 25.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.06 and a high of $35.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHEF stock was last observed hovering at around $32.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.06% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.34, the stock is -1.61% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 43.60% off its SMA200. CHEF registered 112.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.21.

The stock witnessed a 8.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.55%, and is -5.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) has around 2221 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $1.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.00. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.41% and -9.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $343.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -403.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pappas John, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Pappas John sold 90,868 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $31.87 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Pappas John (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 159,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $33.47 per share for $5.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the CHEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Pappas John (Vice Chairman) disposed off 49,571 shares at an average price of $35.14 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 1,008,557 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading 85.95% up over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is 43.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.89% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.95.