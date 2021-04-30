Who are the Institutional Holders in Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)?

756 institutions hold shares in Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), with 648.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 91.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.00M, and float is at 262.35M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 90.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.07 million shares valued at $2.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.93% of the WCN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 24.98 million shares valued at $2.56 billion to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 10.09 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 10.02 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is 15.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.10 and a high of $118.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WCN stock was last observed hovering at around $117.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.33% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.9% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.54, the stock is 3.51% and 10.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. WCN registered 36.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.14.

The stock witnessed a 10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.10%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.20% over the month.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has around 18933 employees, a market worth around $30.89B and $5.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 153.35 and Fwd P/E is 35.14. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.65% and -0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Connections Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $1.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LITTLE JAMES, the company’s Executive VP Engineering. SEC filings show that LITTLE JAMES sold 2,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $103.03 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25560.0 shares.

Waste Connections Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Black Matthew Stephen (Sr. Vice President – Tax) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $102.24 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28035.0 shares of the WCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, LITTLE JAMES (Executive VP Engineering) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $101.95 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 22,014 shares of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is trading 32.98% up over the past 12 months. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is 35.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.17% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.