Who is the Top Investor In Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)?

357 institutions hold shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), with 130.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 107.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.74M, and float is at 41.54M with Short Float at 4.00%. Institutions hold 107.61% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 5.13 million shares valued at $541.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the FOXF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.97 million shares valued at $525.22 million to account for 11.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.85 million shares representing 9.21% and valued at over $407.48 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 7.26% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $321.04 million.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is 48.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.14 and a high of $166.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOXF stock was last observed hovering at around $159.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.62% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.26% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -25.59% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.99, the stock is 10.89% and 15.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 46.18% off its SMA200. FOXF registered 182.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $137.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.44.

The stock witnessed a 23.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.48%, and is 5.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $890.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.95 and Fwd P/E is 37.64. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.03% and -5.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $267.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.10% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENNISON MICHAEL C., the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that DENNISON MICHAEL C. sold 4,264 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $135.87 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90078.0 shares.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that ENTERLINE LARRY L (Director) sold a total of 54,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $130.75 per share for $7.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FOXF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, ENTERLINE LARRY L (Director) disposed off 25,951 shares at an average price of $127.25 for $3.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 113.43% up over the past 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is 116.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.