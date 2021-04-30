Who is the Top Investor In Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)?

322 institutions hold shares in Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), with 949.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 77.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.29M, and float is at 86.02M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 76.38% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.58 million shares valued at $359.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.19% of the HWC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.11 million shares valued at $275.79 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 4.63 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $157.46 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $146.04 million.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is 40.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.88 and a high of $47.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWC stock was last observed hovering at around $47.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.81% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.16% lower than the price target low of $40.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.80, the stock is 10.79% and 13.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 58.10% off its SMA200. HWC registered 121.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.03.

The stock witnessed a 13.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.76%, and is 10.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has around 3986 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $1.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.55. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.24% and 0.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.80%).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.12 with sales reaching $318.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knight Cecil W. Jr, the company’s Chief Banking Officer. SEC filings show that Knight Cecil W. Jr sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $40.88 per share for a total of $94024.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27528.0 shares.

Hancock Whitney Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Knight Cecil W. Jr (Chief Banking Officer) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $37.62 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29828.0 shares of the HWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Knight Cecil W. Jr (Chief Banking Officer) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $38.25 for $7650.0. The insider now directly holds 39,328 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 64.93% up over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 94.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.84% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.18.