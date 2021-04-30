Who is the Top Investor In Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT)?

234 institutions hold shares in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.94% while institutional investors hold 104.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.21M, and float is at 15.48M with Short Float at 14.02%. Institutions hold 94.83% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.72 million shares valued at $75.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the HVT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.31 million shares valued at $36.19 million to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.2 million shares representing 7.13% and valued at over $33.31 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.47% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $30.24 million.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) is 73.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.23 and a high of $47.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HVT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.05% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.05% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.13, the stock is 20.74% and 27.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 75.94% off its SMA200. HVT registered 259.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.11.

The stock witnessed a 27.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.64%, and is 20.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) has around 2766 employees, a market worth around $875.48M and $748.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.32 and Fwd P/E is 18.62. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.61% and 1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $196.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 79.10% in year-over-year returns.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TRUJILLO ALFREDO, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRUJILLO ALFREDO sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $36.73 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9306.0 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that HAVERTY RAWSON JR (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $37.66 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HAVERTY RAWSON JR (Senior Vice President) disposed off 7,600 shares at an average price of $37.55 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 375 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT).

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 355.66% up over the past 12 months. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is 172.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.13% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.14.