Who is the Top Investor In Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)?

346 institutions hold shares in Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.86% while institutional investors hold 94.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.52M, and float is at 70.21M with Short Float at 7.32%. Institutions hold 90.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.39 million shares valued at $307.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.49% of the OMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.92 million shares valued at $160.05 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.38 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $118.53 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 3.23 million with a market value of $87.44 million.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is 35.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $39.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.78% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -74.33% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.61, the stock is -2.40% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 42.46% off its SMA200. OMI registered 376.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.86.

The stock witnessed a -2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.05%, and is -4.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $8.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.97. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 473.82% and -7.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $2.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 471.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowery Christopher M, the company’s President, Global Products. SEC filings show that Lowery Christopher M sold 28,078 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $37.92 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Neal Shana Carol (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 21,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $38.17 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the OMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Neal Shana Carol (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 12,578 shares at an average price of $37.85 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 156,096 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI).

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 5.81% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.34% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.29.