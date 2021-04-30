Will Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is 26.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.44 and a high of $25.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $28.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.2% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -54.9% lower than the price target low of $15.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.70, the stock is 0.86% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 39.70% off its SMA200. CUK registered 60.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.83.

The stock witnessed a 5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.49%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $30.43B and $830.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.89. Distance from 52-week low is 151.06% and -8.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -405.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.10% in year-over-year returns.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), with institutional investors hold 8.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 156.07M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 8.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 4.67 million shares valued at $87.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 51.23% of the CUK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pictet Asset Management Ltd with 1.67 million shares valued at $31.3 million to account for 18.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board which holds 0.68 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $12.77 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $9.86 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $27.50 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) sold a total of 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $27.39 per share for $12.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the CUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) disposed off 88,762 shares at an average price of $28.07 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 1,304,605 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 57.34% up over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 84.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -69.54% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.