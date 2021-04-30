Will Perficient Inc. (PRFT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) is 36.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.32 and a high of $66.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRFT stock was last observed hovering at around $63.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.57% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.21% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.14, the stock is 3.35% and 7.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 32.13% off its SMA200. PRFT registered 87.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.92.

The stock witnessed a 11.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.33%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) has around 4277 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $612.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.84% and -1.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perficient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $173.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Top Institutional Holders

347 institutions hold shares in Perficient Inc. (PRFT), with 824.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 102.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.12M, and float is at 32.21M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 100.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.94 million shares valued at $235.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.91% of the PRFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 2.37 million shares valued at $112.98 million to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.27 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $108.16 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $73.5 million.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Perficient Inc. (PRFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PECHLOFF NANCY C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PECHLOFF NANCY C bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $57.50 per share for a total of $40250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6605.0 shares.

Perficient Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that DAVIS JEFFREY S (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 21,169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $56.97 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the PRFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Hogan Thomas J. (President and COO) disposed off 2,709 shares at an average price of $56.97 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 91,665 shares of Perficient Inc. (PRFT).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 46.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.01% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.42.