WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

219 institutions hold shares in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF), with 38M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.99% while institutional investors hold 94.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.07M, and float is at 109.68M with Short Float at 8.27%. Institutions hold 69.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 20.4 million shares valued at $109.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.62% of the WETF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.84 million shares valued at $100.77 million to account for 12.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 13.16 million shares representing 8.78% and valued at over $70.41 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 6.0 million with a market value of $32.1 million.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) is 25.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.48 and a high of $6.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WETF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -49.33% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.72, the stock is 3.59% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 41.36% off its SMA200. WETF registered 108.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.28.

The stock witnessed a 8.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.63%, and is 6.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $982.60M and $253.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.37. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.97% and -2.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $71.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -207.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muni Amit, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Muni Amit sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that SALERNO FRANK (Director) sold a total of 5,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $4.50 per share for $25056.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the WETF stock.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) that is trading 85.65% up over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 84.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.23% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.17.