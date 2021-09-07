Hot Penny Stocks to Watch Today

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the biggest impact on blue chips and under $1 stocks (penny stocks), as is typical of the general business environment. Around the world, new strains of the disease have been noticed, giving rise to concerns that it has not yet ended.

Consequently, volatility and uncertainties have increased as a result of these fears. Meanwhile, over the past several weeks, blue-chip stocks have remained flat, but under-$1 stocks have seen gains. As it is often said that there are no rules for penny stocks, so intraday gains are relatively easy.

The volatility of under-$1 stocks makes them considered speculative investments, so the purpose of buying under-$1 stocks is to capitalize on possible changes in the stock market.

As stocks in penny companies are always risky investments due to their unpredictable nature, it is imperative to understand penny stock volatility for this reason.

Investment decisions should be based on the results of research on relevant investments. Investing in penny stocks can be equally lucrative as Fortune 500 investments as long as you understand the metrics and fundamentals.

The Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 18.16% in Friday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to $0.13 from pervious market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session was $0.65, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $0.95. CEI finished the previous session at $0.70 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 274.12 million.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) share prices have increased by 68.42% over the past week, but are up 21.63% in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked -32.20% over the last 6 months but is down -10.42% in year-to-date trading.

With over 1.81 million BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) shares trading Friday and a closing price of $0.73 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 1.81 million. The shares have shown a negative weekly performance of -1.49% and its price on 09/03/21 lost nearly -3.20%. Currently, there are 150.66M common shares owned by the public and among those 148.26M shares have been available to trade.

PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought a fresh place in BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL). The institutional investor bought 1.5 million shares of the stock in a transaction took place on 6/30/2021. In another most recent transaction, which held on 6/30/2021, SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC. bought approximately 529.0 thousand shares of BIOLASE Inc. In a separate transaction which took place on 6/30/2021, the institutional investor, TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS LP bought 108.9 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is -30.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.70% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months.

For regular shareholders interested in finding out how worthwhile it would be to invest in the company, then note that Baudax Bio Inc. has an ROE of 229.30%. An analysis will help understand that the lower the ROE figure; the worse a company is when it comes to generating profits. The term Return on Assets (ROA) is a ratio that points to a businesses’ profitability relative to overall assets. The company under our focus has a current ROA of -53.90%. If a business manages its assets well, then the ROA will be higher. However, the opposite will be true (lower returns) if that business is shown to be poor managers of their assets. A look at another ratio shows that Baudax Bio Inc. has a Return on Investment (ROI) of 1335.50%. When profits exceed costs, then the ROI percentage will be positive, and analysts will rate such business as having a net gain. However, if the percentage index is negative, then the company’s costs basically outweigh profits.