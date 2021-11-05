This month’s best stocks under $1 should not be overlooked

The turmoil of Covid-19 has also affected the blue chip stocks and best-performing stocks under $1, similar to the rest of the economy. It is clear that the pandemic disease has not yet been eradicated worldwide, as new strains are spreading. Financial markets have become more volatile and uncertain as a result of these fears. While all of this is happening, blue-chip stocks remain flat, while best stocks under $1 are doing better.

In general, penny stocks are thought to be relatively easy to invest in because there are no set rules. Stocks under $1 are speculative investments due to their volatility, so buying them can take advantage of market fluctuations.

Best stocks under $1 are volatile and can be very risky to invest in, so it is important to understand their volatility.

Conducting relevant research is key to making informed and safe investment decisions. There is no question that one can make money investing in best stocks under $1 just as easily as they can in Fortune 500 stocks if they are familiar with the proper metrics and fundamentals.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) is -19.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $1.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gain setting it 7.37% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) share prices have increased by 4.65% over the past week, but are up 7.14% in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked -10.48% over the last 6 months but is down -19.14% in year-to-date trading.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) started the day trading at $0.65 and recorded an intraday high of $0.6745. It also recorded an intraday low of $0.6501 during Thursday’s trading session. Sundial Growers Inc. is a very active stock that recorded a trading volume that is more than 4.47% of the average daily trading volume on Thursday. The stock’s trading volume on Thursday was 79.28 million, which is more than 4.47% of the total average daily trading volume of 79.28 million.

In terms of its performance, SNDL is up 277.46% over the past year, and it is down -1.21% over the last week. The stock’s price index is 2.92% higher over one month and -18.84% lower over three months. It is showing a -14.73% return in the past six months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) started the day on 11/04/21, with a price decrease of -8.78% at $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.54 and sunk to $0.49 before settling in for the price of $0.503 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$4.27.

METX stock lost -16.03% during the last week and rose 54.77% over the last one-month period. Shares of this company’s stock fall -15.50% throughout the last quarter. Within the last six months, the stock has decreased -66.69%, with a full-year loss of -79.04%. At the time of writing, this stock’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance is now negative at -74.85%.