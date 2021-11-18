Drone stocks can be a valuable addition to your portfolio

Nowadays, drones are used to perform a range of daily tasks. Could you have imagined this scenario ten years ago? Check out this article to learn which drone stocks to buy right now.

Drones have been used by armies for spying and warfare until recently. These days everyone is using them. Technological advancements have made drones more widely useful.

According to estimates from the Federal Aviation Administration, there are 372,000 commercial drones in the United States and 500,000 noncommercial drones. According to estimates, global drone sales may reach 58.4 billion dollars by 2026.

Further, it seems likely that the commercial drone market will continue to grow rapidly in the near future.

Whether drones deliver food, inspect factories, or deliver groceries, their future seems bright. As a result, drone stocks are expected to rise in the near future.

A few drone stocks that look more promising are listed below.

The Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) went down by -0.18% in Wednesday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to -$0.64 from the previous market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session were $353.76, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $356.775. NOC finished the previous session at $354.60 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 0.78 million.

Wall Street analysts track the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) stock on daily basis. Out of 20 analysts, 11 deemed the stock a Buy, and 1 gave it a rating of OVERWEIGHT. Another 7 recommended that NOC is a HOLD, while 0 rated it UNDERWEIGHT and the 1 recommended SELL. If we look at the broader picture, the above ratings give the stock an average analyst rating of 2.10.

With over 3.42 million GoPro Inc. (GPRO) shares trading Wednesday and a closing price of $11.55 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 3.42 million. The shares have shown a positive weekly performance of 19.44% and its price on 11/17/21 lost nearly -0.77%. Currently, there are 155.01M common shares owned by the public and among those 128.63M shares have been available to trade.

According to WSJ, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) obtained an estimated Hold proposal from the 7 brokerage firms currently keeping a deep eye on the stock performance as compared to its rivals. 1 equity research analyst rated the shares with a selling strategy, 5 gave a hold approach, 1 gave a purchase tip, 0 gave the firm overweight advice, and 0 put the stock under the underweight category. The average price goal of one year between several banks and credit unions that last year discussed the stock is $11.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -3.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $319.81 and a high of $396.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $341.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gain setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $378.50 for the next 12 months.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) shares are trading at a price close to -9.55% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +5.48% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, LMT’s current price is -13.85% away from a 52-week high. The price is 6.94% above its 52-week low.