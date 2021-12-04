Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL) stock falls down in aftermarket – Here’s why?

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL) saw a decrease of 6.69% in aftermarket. However, the last trading session concluded at $8.82 with a decrease of 0.79%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Third Quarter 2021 Financial results – What’s going on?

IMPL reported the third quarter of 2021 results on 15th November 2021. The company recorded $0.1 million in product revenue, net of sales allowances and rebates, for sales of Trudhesa. Moreover, R&D costs were $5.9 million, compared to $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The drop in R&D investment was mostly due to lower clinical expenses for Trudhesa as the Phase 3 trial came to a conclusion. Furthermore, SG&A costs came out to be $16.3 million and net loss recorded was $25.0 million, more than $9.2 million in 2020.

How has the IMPL’s quarter been?

The third quarter was genuinely transformative for IMPL with the authorization and timely launch of Trudhesa. Since the commercial introduction in early October, the company has been encouraged by the early traction and prescription patterns they have seen in the market.

IMPL partnership with Phil – Worth it?

On 29th September 2021, Phil announced a partnership with IMPL. This partnership is meant to improve the patient’s access to mental health by providing technology-powered patient assistance and distribution channels using Phil’s patented workflow. Moreover, Trudhesa is used to treat migraine headaches in adults with or without aura. Patients may obtain timely and economical access to their drugs because to Phil’s efficient and value-driven service. Lastly, their objective is to simplify this complicated ecosystem in order to provide beneficial outcomes for all parties.

What’s Next?

Every stage of the Trudhesa development process has been led by the demands of migraine sufferers. That’s why IMPL is thrilled to collaborate with Phil on Trudhesa Direct. This will automatically enroll eligible, industrially insured patients in a savings program that will allow them to acquire and comfortably ship their medication straight to their homes at no incremental expense. Patients who pick Trudhesa for immediate, persistent, and consistent migraine treatment will benefit from this relationship since it will provide a personalized and seamless experience.

IMPL selects Carepoint Pharmacy – Why is it so?

Carepoint Pharmacy announced on 28th September 2021 that it has partnered with IMPL to assist in the launch of Trudhes. Through this agreement, Carepoint Pharmacy’s innovative end-to-end digital pharmacy solutions will help patients with migraines all around the country. Carepoint Pharmacy is one of just two digital pharmacies chosen as part of a limited distribution system to distribute Trudhesa.

Furthermore, Carepoint Pharmacy was founded on the principle of providing patients with a simple and patient-centered pharmacy experience that will make receiving prescriptions simple, quick, and reliable. When you’re dealing with the uncertainty of a disease like a migraine, you may be certain that your prescription will arrive swiftly and directly to your house, giving you peace of mind.