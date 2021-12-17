You can maximize your returns by investing in these best lithium stocks

Lithium is the primary component of rechargeable batteries. The importance of green energy has grown in recent years.

Smartphones and tablets have been powered by lithium batteries for years. In addition, its use in electric vehicles has increased dramatically. This makes best lithium stocks an attractive investment option for investors.

The majority of commercial batteries are made from lithium compounds. According to the US Geological Survey, the majority of lithium produced worldwide is used for battery production nowadays.

Lithium is increasingly becoming a popular investment option. As vowed by President Biden, 70% of American electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030.

As a result, lithium producers and mining companies are likely to grow, posing numerous opportunities for best lithium stocks.

The price of The Albemarle Corporation (ALB) moved down by -$8.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday to trade at $230.92. The Albemarle Corporation’s stock has a trading volume of 1.47 million shares, which is high, compared to its average daily volume of 1.17M shares.

Goldman rated the Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) stock “a Sell”, with the firm’s price target at $199-$205. Goldman’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the ALB shares. According to RBC Capital Mkts, the stock is “an Outperform,”$280. RBC Capital Mkts published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Other experts at Mizuho have the stock’s price target at $247 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Neutral.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) kicked off the trading day on 12/16/21 with a price increase of 2.06%, equivalent to $1.14 relative change for the day. Taking a more long-term approach, sqm had a 52-week range of $40.53 to $71.50. At the time of this article’s publishing, this stock is trading at $56.40.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the sqm stock, with those at JP Morgan Resumed the stock to a “an Overweight”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published October 26, 2021. Analysts at BofA Securities maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $67 from $38. Over at Morgan Stanley, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, rating the shares “an Underweight.” in a note released July 23, 2021.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is priced at $28.75 after the most recent trading session. The stock price was reached a high price of $31.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.75. The stock touched a low price of $28.27.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock (NYSE:LAC) has been rated as Hold by Deutsche Bank. This latest rating was contained in a recent research note published by the firm on November 16, 2021 and has set a $31 price target for the stock. Some experts on Wall Street have also posted a report on Lithium Americas Corp. (lac) stock.