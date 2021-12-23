Why Did InnerScope (INND) Stock Price Remain Unchanged Yesterday?

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc (INND) closed unchanged on Wednesday at $0.0112, and has been trading in a day range of $0.0107 to $0.0118. Shares of INND dropped over -17.65% in the last month; with average volume for the month over 41.70M shares. If we look at three-month performance, INND stock gains over 19.15% while average volume for the stock was 75.88M. Last 12 months have been good for INND with over 5400.00% gain in stock price, reaching a high of $0.0980 with a $67.76M market cap. As the INND stock stabilized in absence of current news, we can then point to recent developments to provide a more thorough understanding of INND.

How did things go as of late at INND?

InnerScope is a main Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) maker and merchant of FDA-enlisted portable hearing assistants, hearing assistive gadgets, hearing wellbeing related items, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) (“Hearing Products”) committed to tending to the worldwide interest for reasonable hearing arrangements. INND’s Hearing Products and its plan of action get through the tenacious boundaries that forestall admittance to powerful hearing arrangements.

InnerScope as of late reported that its completely possessed auxiliary, HearingAssist has gotten buy orders from Walmart adding up to more than $277,000 for its EZ-Hear Neckband Bluetooth Hearing Amplifier for an in-store show to be situated in 757 Walmart Stores. HearingAssist is the biggest direct-boat and discount listening device provider at Walmart.

The EZ-Hear Neckband Bluetooth Hearing Amplifier (“EZ-Hear”) is a completely battery-powered Bluetooth hearing speaker that joins hearing enhancement with simple to-utilize without hands calling with a cell phone and music streaming. The EZ-HEAR is intended for each event with a solid commotion separating highlight, practically no criticism from enhancement, and is basic and simple use with negligible buttons.

HearingAssist has sloped up its present creation of the EZ-Hear Neckband Bluetooth Hearing Amplifiers and its dispersion to 757 Walmart stores in 5 states (Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado, and Arizona) to satisfy the need for in-store Walmart buys. What’s more, HearingAssist is right now carrying out portable hearing assistant item shows to the 757 Walmart stores and hopes to keep getting and satisfying extra buy orders for the EZ-Hear Neckband Hearing Amplifiers.

What INND is arranging further?

With its new securing of HearingAssist, INND keeps on expanding on the Walmart relationship with HearingAssist reasonable hearing items presented at Walmart available and on Walmart.com. InnerScope (INND) guesses that HearingAssist will proceed with deals development with Walmart beginning in the final quarter of 2021 as INND executes its advertising plan.