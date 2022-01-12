VNUE Makes Good Progress

VNUE Inc (VNUE) closed the last session almost stable at $0.0112 after seeing a rise of just 1.82% that brought its market cap to $15.81M. The VNUE stock traded 4.11M shares recently, less than its average daily volume of 6.07M. In addition, the shares have been trading in a range of $0.0101 to $0.0120. The pink sheets VNUE has 1.41B shares outstanding vs 1.24B float. VNUE stock stabilized after raising equity funding.

How much VNUE has brought up in ongoing financing?

VNUE is a multi-layered music innovation organization committed to adapting the unrecorded music experience for specialists, names, authors, and distributers, with items, for example, its set.fm moment content dispersion stage, select permit accomplice and “moment live” trailblazer DiscLive, and ensuring the freedoms of craftsmen and journalists with the organization’s Soundstr music acknowledgment innovation (MRT).

VNUE likewise holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, another unrecorded music setting and eatery network that was as of late sent off in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which grows worldwide, with new areas as of late opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

VNUE last week declared that it has concluded on an extra $1.5 million in equity financing from GHS Investments, LLC. VNUE will utilize the financing toward the procurement of StageIt, Inc., which is relied upon to be finished in a matter of seconds. Also, VNUE gave a warrant to GHS for an extra $1.5 million, carrying the absolute conceivable subsidizing to $3 million.

GHS Investments saw this open door and came on board to give the fuel needed to finish this vital exchange moving forward the stepping stool for VNUE, and a huge jump forward in its business execution.

StageIt is one of the most seasoned and most notable tagged livestream organizations. VNUE is getting StageIt, and will execute the stage close by its current craftsman driven items and administrations.

In a new investor update, VNUE affirmed the obtaining of StageIt which has taken longer than it suspected, for the most part because of intricacies in bookkeeping matters and the necessary free review.

VNUE was at first expecting to finish the exchange in December 2021, however presently anticipating that the equivalent should be shutting before end of this current month.

What else from VNUE?

VNUE likewise shared that Soundstr has arrived where it is effectively in conversations with various gatherings, enormous and little, including radio and physical setting gatherings. VNUE disclosed that few more Soundstr Pulse units were as of late conveyed to various radio broadcasts.