Here is why Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) stock flipped in the after-hours on Wednesday?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares gained 0.22% in after-hours on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and closed the daily trading at $178.70. However, in the regular trading session of Wednesday, TXN’s stock lost 2.18%. TXN shares have risen 2.87% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down 3.43% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost 10.05%, while over the past six months, it has declined 8.21%.

TXN introduced widest-bandwidth buffer amplifier

On January 19, 2022, Texas Instruments (TXN) introduced the industry’s widest-bandwidth high-input-impedance (Hi-Z) buffer amplifier, capable of supporting frequency bandwidths as high as 3 GHz. The wider bandwidth and high slew rates of the BUF802 enable higher signal throughput and minimal input settling time. Designers can leverage this faster throughput to measure higher-frequency signals more accurately in test and measurement applications including oscilloscopes, active probes, and high-frequency data-acquisition systems.

TXN upcoming financial results announcement

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (TXN) will webcast its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 25, at 3:15 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president, and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI’s financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

TXN expanded its automotive offerings

On January 11, 2022, Texas Instruments (TXN) announced an expansion of its automotive offerings, to move autonomous driving and vehicle safety forward, which can help automakers improve how advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sense objects.

Texas‘s new AWR2944 radar sensor adds to the company’s extensive portfolio of analog and embedded processing products and technologies. The increased ability to quickly detect objects, monitor blind spots, and efficiently navigate turns and corners paves the way for automakers to achieve their vision of a collision-free future.

TXN new analog-to-digital converter

On December 7, 2021, Texas Instruments (TI) (TXN) introduced the smallest 24-bit wideband analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that delivers industry-leading signal-measurement precision at wider bandwidths than competing ADCs. The ADS127L11, the newest product in TI’s portfolio of precision wideband ADCs, achieves ultra-precise data acquisition in a 50% smaller package, significantly optimizing power consumption, resolution, and measurement bandwidth for a wide range of industrial systems.

Conclusion

The introduction of the widest-bandwidth buffer amplifier was the reason behind its turnaround in the after-hours on Wednesday and we can expect it to continue its momentum on Thursday as well.