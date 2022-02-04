Effects of  Q4 earings of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on the stock price

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) stock price shows an increasing trend and closed at $120. During the pre-market, TMUS decreased by almost -1.35. T-Mobile is climbing towards positive results as the stock popped 10.5% near 121 on February 3, 2022.

T-Mobile U.S., Inc. reported Q4 earnings after the market closed on Wednesday. Due to this, Shares of the company hit their highest price in the pre-market trading session of Thursday from the last 60 days. Moreover, the company had 1.8 million net customers added and 315,000 net accounts added during the quarter, with solid gains for smartphone and high-speed internet service subscriptions.

Consequently, according to the company, fourth-quarter EBITDA — rose 9.6% to $6.3 billion, aligned with estimates. The wireless services provider said revenue rose 2% to $20.78 billion. In addition, the stock expanded by 7.9% following the robust outlook of the telecom company on subscriber additions in the current year. Banks on a broadband 5G network where they claim an advance over their opponents.

However, after the merger, the company anticipates net postpaid customer extension from $5 million to $5.5 million in 2022 to drive the industry for the eighth consecutive year. There has been much fear due to aggressive competitor promotions and the rise of cable companies offering mobile plans. Despite this, it doesn’t seem to be sweating the competition yet because it is projected a good year by defeating its objective.

Un stability of stock price

After August 12, 2021, T-Mobile’s stock had beaten down due to competition across the industry, along with profitability from the 2020 merger with spirit; in the three months ending December 31, T-Mobile’s earnings were 34 cents on an adjusted basis. The rise of 5G networks has sparked fierce competition in the wireless arena, but T-Mobile has succeeded.

Moreover, J.D. Power announced that

“T-Mobile (TMUS) received the top spot in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study–Volume 1. which marks T-Mobile’s NINTH consecutive win and the 23rd time* T-Mobile has taken the top spot among mobile network operators”.

Conclusion

T-Mobile US inc. (TMUS) shares hike to 8% in premarket trading. Whereas earnings for the quarter were up by 2%, net income fell by 44%. Still, earnings of $0.34 per share were higher than most had anticipated.