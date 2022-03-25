ROKU Stock Preview: Key Points To Monitor

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), a maker of video streaming software and hardware, continues to increase in revenue per user and is only at the beginning of its adventure.

According to analysts at DA Davidson, Roku’s average revenue per user (ARPU) ambitions are just getting started, as the company shifts its focus from selling hardware to selling software and services. This change will help Roku’s video streaming expansion plan.

It should be highlighted that the firm has regularly increased its ARPU in each quarter for the past five years, growing by more than 343 percent since the end of 2016. True, there are now concerns that when the economy improves, the number of active accounts will begin to decline.

This circumstance, however, might be characterized as a period of stability in demand for Roku services. Because there will be no abrupt increases in subscriber numbers, you will be able to create great marketing campaigns and focus on improving income per subscriber.

It is also worth noting that DA Davidson analysts restated their buy rating for Roku stock and boosted their target price to $200.

Analysts note that, contrary to popular assumption, Apple’s new privacy restricting measures have had no influence on Roku’s advertising revenue. Some investors were concerned that the change would make it difficult for tailored advertisements to show on the Roku platform. Meanwhile, Roku is utilizing the potential of its user information to better tailor advertisements to people who are most likely to respond.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are up 6.21 percent in the last week but down -43.83 percent in the previous quarter. Going back farther, the stock’s price has down -61.94 percent in the previous six months but is down -44.20 percent year to date.