Putting the Heat on Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) announced a great Q1 2022 report on May 13, pushing the stock up 34% to $89.77. DUOL stock has dropped 11.36 percent in the previous five days but has lost -3.66 percent in the last month. Furthermore, the firm has a current market capitalization of $2.62 billion and 37.93 million outstanding shares.

Duolingo’s revenue grew by 47 percent year over year to $81.2 million in the quarter ending March 31. The number of monthly active users surged by 23% to nearly 49 million, while orders (including subscription revenues) increased by 56% to $78.5 million. The net loss fell to $12.2 million.

A 60 percent growth in paying members to over 3 million was a solid positive indicator. This shows that people are becoming more interested in learning foreign languages, and Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has a chance to cash in on this trend. It’s worth noting that all aspects of Duolingo’s business grew, indicating that online learning is popular among users of all types and ages.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) can enhance revenue by expanding its audience. The first-quarter net loss increased from $1.04 to $0.31 per share.

The management of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) anticipates the upward trend to continue this year. In light of this, the business increased its revenue prediction for 2022 to $388-$397 million, with an adjusted profit of $3 million.

Duolingo’s language learning software still generates the majority of its revenue. However, the corporation is continuously implementing improvements, including the addition of social services to the platform. This is part of Duolingo’s wider plan to increase paying customers, who presently account for two-thirds of its revenue.

Simultaneously, the firm is expanding advertising sales, which increased by 27% to $11.7 million in the first quarter. In addition, sales of English language examinations climbed by 60% year over year to $8 million.