Analysts suggest Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) could spike 12.72% in a year

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) is 14.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.44 and a high of $72.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRCY stock was last observed hovering at around $62.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.72% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.25% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.84, the stock is 3.11% and 5.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 11.20% off its SMA200. MRCY registered -5.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.67.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.03%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has around 2294 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $949.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 285.64 and Fwd P/E is 23.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.40% and -13.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.10% this year.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.59M, and float is at 47.80M with Short Float at 3.98%.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Michelle M,the company’sVP, CAO. SEC filings show that McCarthy Michelle M sold 1,506 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $49.60 per share for a total of $74698.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10655.0 shares.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading -36.92% down over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 7.98% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 26.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.