Are we looking at the next big move in Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)?

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is -36.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAKT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is 7.02% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -26.38% off its SMA200. DAKT registered -48.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.00.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.99%, and is 14.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has around 2246 employees, a market worth around $145.51M and $611.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 269.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.98. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.54% and -49.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.96M, and float is at 37.07M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kurtenbach Reece A,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kurtenbach Reece A bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $44844.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Daktronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Kurtenbach Reece A (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $4.02 per share for $40200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the DAKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Anderson Sheila Mae (CFO & Treasurer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 for $13821.0. The insider now directly holds 29,265 shares of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT).

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -46.09% down over the past 12 months and LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) that is -20.27% lower over the same period.