Are we looking at the next big move in Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is -7.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.12 and a high of $14.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECVT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.49, the stock is -2.26% and -4.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.54% off its SMA200. ECVT registered -23.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.18.

The stock witnessed a -2.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.89%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has around 883 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $664.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 104.29 and Fwd P/E is 10.23. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.06% and -33.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.70% this year.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.69M, and float is at 65.40M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schneberger Thomas. SEC filings show that Schneberger Thomas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $9.86 per share for a total of $49296.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Ecovyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Feehan Michaelbought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $9.96 per share for $49794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the ECVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Koscinski Joseph S. () acquired 5,200 shares at an average price of $9.62 for $50023.0. The insider now directly holds 442,686 shares of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is trading -23.91% down over the past 12 months. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is 34.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.