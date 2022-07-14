Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Is Down -41.04% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is -41.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.49 and a high of $209.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $92.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.49% off the consensus price target high of $223.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 22.86% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $92.57, the stock is 0.44% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -32.32% off its SMA200. AXON registered -49.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$79.91.

The stock witnessed a -4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.59%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 2148 employees, a market worth around $6.64B and $924.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 181.51 and Fwd P/E is 39.11. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.21% and -55.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.95M, and float is at 67.37M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KROLL MARK W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KROLL MARK W sold 3,159 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $102.82 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13691.0 shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Cullivan Julie A (Director) sold a total of 1,502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $102.14 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8082.0 shares of the AXON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Cullivan Julie A (Director) disposed off 478 shares at an average price of $99.91 for $47757.0. The insider now directly holds 9,584 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading -5.03% down over the past 12 months and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is -21.07% lower over the same period. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is -50.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.