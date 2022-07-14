BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -39.57% Change This Year

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is -39.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.15 and a high of $48.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BJRI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.6% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.57% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.88, the stock is -7.28% and -14.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -31.88% off its SMA200. BJRI registered -56.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.90.

The stock witnessed a -15.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.91%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $515.74M and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 673.55 and Fwd P/E is 16.49. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.62% and -57.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.38M, and float is at 22.46M with Short Float at 8.09%.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krakower Brian S,the company’sChief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Krakower Brian S sold 619 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $29.14 per share for a total of $18038.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4058.0 shares.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that Krakower Brian S (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $29.42 per share for $29420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4677.0 shares of the BJRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, DAL POZZO JAMES (Director) disposed off 7,022 shares at an average price of $39.06 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 11,535 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -20.64% down over the past 12 months and Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is -63.38% lower over the same period. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -39.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.