Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) is -38.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $13.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTLP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is 3.13% and 7.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -28.02% off its SMA200. CTLP registered -48.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.55.

The stock witnessed a 10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.82%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $405.02M and $196.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 166.67 and Fwd P/E is 275.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.50% and -58.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cantaloupe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.60% this year.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.08M, and float is at 66.16M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harris Ian Jiro,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harris Ian Jiro bought 4,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $4.80 per share for a total of $22459.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Cantaloupe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Venkatesan Ravi (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $4.84 per share for $50820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80583.0 shares of the CTLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Harris Ian Jiro (Director) acquired 1,412 shares at an average price of $4.85 for $6848.0. The insider now directly holds 101,421 shares of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP).