Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is -13.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.47 and a high of $92.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWST stock was last observed hovering at around $73.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $73.60, the stock is 4.42% and 3.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -7.58% off its SMA200. CWST registered 16.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.03.

The stock witnessed a 7.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.27%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $933.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.58 and Fwd P/E is 60.08. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.83% and -20.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.49M, and float is at 49.90M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Edwin D,the company’sPRESIDENT & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Edwin D sold 3,507 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $91.27 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Johnson Edwin D (PRESIDENT & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $90.76 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, CASELLA DOUGLAS R (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $88.11 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 228,773 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is trading 1.37% up over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 13.36% higher over the same period. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is -14.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.