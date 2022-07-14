Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) is 0.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.29 and a high of $206.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $159.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.7% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.07% higher than the price target low of $189.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.51, the stock is -0.54% and -5.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -1.86% off its SMA200. GTLS registered 6.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.34.

The stock witnessed a -9.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.30%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has around 4771 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.22% and -22.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.70% this year.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.83M, and float is at 35.65M with Short Float at 15.01%.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ducote Douglas A Jr.,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Ducote Douglas A Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $191.50 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6011.0 shares.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is -18.80% lower over the past 12 months. Graco Inc. (GGG) is -23.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.