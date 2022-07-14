Check out this: Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) could be on the verge of a big rally

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is -27.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.01 and a high of $314.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $176.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.07% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.36% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.52% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $171.08, the stock is -3.01% and -2.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -21.48% off its SMA200. PCTY registered -10.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.04.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.22%, and is -10.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has around 4150 employees, a market worth around $9.57B and $791.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.23 and Fwd P/E is 53.16. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.55% and -45.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.11M, and float is at 40.31M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glenn Ryan,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Glenn Ryan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16910.0 shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Haske Michael R (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 33,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $200.00 per share for $6.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the PCTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Beauchamp Steven R (Co-Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 49,658 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $9.93 million. The insider now directly holds 1,780,014 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading -39.89% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is 1.53% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -19.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.