Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.39 and a high of $39.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $34.38, the stock is 0.61% and 1.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 0.20% off its SMA200. CWEN registered 29.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.41.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.80%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.96. Distance from 52-week low is 35.41% and -13.51% from its 52-week high.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearway Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Top Institutional Holders

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ONEAL E STANLEY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ONEAL E STANLEY bought 2,422 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $31.37 per share for a total of $75977.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36202.0 shares.

Clearway Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ONEAL E STANLEY (Director) bought a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.75 per share for $70721.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33780.0 shares of the CWEN stock.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 7.21% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 5.62% higher over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is 16.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.