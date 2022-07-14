CWT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider California Water Service Group (CWT) Now

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is -22.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.46 and a high of $72.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWT stock was last observed hovering at around $55.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.83% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.1% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.55, the stock is 4.33% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -6.47% off its SMA200. CWT registered -3.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.16.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.94%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

California Water Service Group (CWT) has around 1182 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $816.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 174.69 and Fwd P/E is 27.58. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.63% and -22.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

California Water Service Group (CWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Water Service Group (CWT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Water Service Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 212.40% this year.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.73M, and float is at 53.24M with Short Float at 2.17%.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at California Water Service Group (CWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Healey David B,the company’sVP, Controller. SEC filings show that Healey David B sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $55.12 per share for a total of $11024.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15436.0 shares.

California Water Service Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Kuta Robert J (VP, Engineering) sold a total of 1,365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $55.14 per share for $75266.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12094.0 shares of the CWT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Healey David B (VP, Controller) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $16500.0. The insider now directly holds 15,746 shares of California Water Service Group (CWT).

California Water Service Group (CWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American States Water Company (AWR) that is trading -0.73% down over the past 12 months and Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) that is -82.51% lower over the same period. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is -8.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.