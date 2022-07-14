Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is -26.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $606.12 and a high of $885.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQIX stock was last observed hovering at around $628.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.36%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $625.89, the stock is -4.02% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -15.13% off its SMA200. EQIX registered -23.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.66.

The stock witnessed a -3.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.73%, and is -5.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX) has around 10944 employees, a market worth around $57.86B and $6.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.63 and Fwd P/E is 68.05. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.26% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.77M, and float is at 90.73M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Insider Activity

A total of 366 insider transactions have happened at Equinix Inc. (EQIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 293 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lin Jonathan,the company’sEVP, GM, Data Center Services. SEC filings show that Lin Jonathan sold 76 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $676.00 per share for a total of $51376.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5084.0 shares.

Equinix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that TAYLOR KEITH D (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $658.39 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21120.0 shares of the EQIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B (Director) disposed off 50 shares at an average price of $651.91 for $32596.0. The insider now directly holds 17,563 shares of Equinix Inc. (EQIX).

Equinix Inc. (EQIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) that is trading -43.47% down over the past 12 months and NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is -20.31% lower over the same period. Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is -34.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.