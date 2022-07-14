EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.07 and a high of $29.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVOP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.7% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.52, the stock is 5.38% and 6.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 5.67% off its SMA200. EVOP registered -16.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.65.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.00%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $517.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 570.23 and Fwd P/E is 18.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -18.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.10%).

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVO Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.60% this year.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.54M, and float is at 44.31M with Short Float at 2.84%.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pope Gregory S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Pope Gregory S bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $22.61 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

EVO Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that KELLY JAMES G (CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $26.45 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EVOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, KELLY JAMES G (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $26.45 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 87,510 shares of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP).

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -0.10% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -12.56% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -14.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.